Catholic World News

Mauritius cardinal files suit against government-run TV network

May 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Le Défi Plus (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Maurice Piat of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius (map) has filed suit in the nation’s Supreme Court against the government-run broadcasting network for censoring portions of his Christmas message.



(This article, which appeared in a weekly newspaper in Mauritius, does not describe what was censored.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!