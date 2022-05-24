Catholic World News

Pope Francis approves canonization of two Blesseds; 8 other causes advance

May 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved the canonization of Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini (1839-1905), the founder of the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians), and Blessed Artémides Zatti, SDB (1880-1951).



In advancing eight other causes, Pope Francis approved a miracle for the beatification of Ven. María de la Concepción (Conchita) Barrecheguren García (1905-1927). The Pontiff also approved decrees recognizing the heroic virtue of seven Servants of God, who may now be honored as venerable.

