Catholic World News

Conserve the gift of Confirmation, Pope tells Confirmation candidates from Genoa

May 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Confirmation is a gift, and we must conserve this gift, take care of the gift,” Pope Francis said in his May 21 address. “And how is it conserved? First of all with prayer, asking the Lord to give us the strength to go forward, that this strength of the Holy Spirit that we have all received may be conserved.”



“And the second thing is friendship among you, because in the Church we are not ‘me alone,’ me and God, no, we are all of us, in community,” the Pope added.



The Pontiff also referred to his own family’s roots as he spoke to the Confirmation candidates about generosity. “They say that generosity is not a Genoese virtue, I don’t know. But this is the generosity of money: the Genoese are stingy, they say; I too have Genoese blood on my mother’s side, I understand well. But generous, always generous.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!