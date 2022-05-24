Catholic World News

Catholic schools should not be Christian in name only, Pope tells Christian Brothers

May 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On May 21, Pope Francis received participants in the 46th general chapterof the Brothers of the Christian Schools. The religious institute was founded by St. Jean-Baptiste de La Salle; the chapter’s theme is “Building new paths to transform lives.”



“We are aware that the world is experiencing an educational emergency,” the Pope said in his address. “The two great challenges of our time, the challenge of fraternity and the challenge of caring for the common home, cannot be answered except through education.”



“The Christian educator, in the school of Christ, is first of all a witness, and he is a teacher to the extent that he is a witness,” the Pope added. “And above all I pray for you, that you may be brothers not only in name but in fact. And for your schools to be Christian not in name but in fact.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!