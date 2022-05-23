Catholic World News

Final Australian state allows euthanasia and assisted suicide, rejecting religious exemptions

May 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “If a civilization is to be judged by how it treats its weakest members, the New South Wales parliament has failed miserably, and has set a dark and dangerous path for all posterity, determining a new and disturbing definition of what it means to be human,” said Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney.



Brigid Meney, director of strategy and mission at Catholic Health Australia, explained that “this law will force organizations that do not agree with assisted suicide to allow doctors onto their premises to prescribe and even administer restricted drugs with the intention of terminating a resident’s life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!