US Vatican ambassador: World is looking to Pope Francis to help end Ukraine war

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I know that the rest of the world, when they hope for one person to solve this problem, they look at the Pope,” Joe Donnelly, the new US Ambassador to the Holy See, said in an interview. “The United States will do anything humanly possible to partner with the Vatican or anyone else to see a peaceful conclusion to Ukraine.”



Donnelly also criticized Cardinal Joseph Zen’s arrest as “outrageous” and “said the US had registered its concerns over it to the Holy See,” according to the report.

