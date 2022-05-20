Catholic World News

Italy’s Catholic Church at crossroads over sexual abuse investigation

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Next week, Italy’s bishops will discuss the establishment of a commission to investigate the historic sexual abuse of minors in Italian Catholic institutions. Reuters reported that “bishops are divided over whether an eventual full-scale investigation should be internal, using existing resources such as diocesan anti-abuse committees, or by an outside group, potentially comprising academics, lawyers and abuse experts.”

