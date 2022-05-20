Catholic World News

Seek unity amid persecution, Vatican cardinal tells Middle Eastern Christians

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, violent storms are surrounding the boat of the Christians of the Middle East, and indeed they are affecting all humanity: the terrible consequences of the continuing conflict in Syria, the suffering caused by violence and discrimination, the emigration of many Christians from the area, the emergence of new divisions among Christians, without forgetting the evils that affect the whole world, such as climate change, the pandemic, and war in so many places, including Europe,” Cardinal Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, said in a message, dated April 28 and published May 19, to participants in the 12th General Assembly of the Middle East Council of Churches.



“We know that the Risen Lord will lead us towards the unity for which he prayed at the eve of his Passion,” Cardinal Koch added. “Like the Magi, like the disciples of Emmaus, let us walk together towards the blessed day when we will be able to eat and drink together His Body and Blood.”

