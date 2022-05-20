Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Egypt hands down death sentence for priest’s murder

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Arsanios Wadid, a Coptic Orthodox priest, was stabbed to death last month in Alexandria, Egypt.

