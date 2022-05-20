Catholic World News
Egypt hands down death sentence for priest’s murder
May 20, 2022
Arab News
CWN Editor's Note: Father Arsanios Wadid, a Coptic Orthodox priest, was stabbed to death last month in Alexandria, Egypt.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
