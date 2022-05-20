Catholic World News

At massacre site, Salvadoran cardinal condemns vengeance, exalts peace

May 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, the auxiliary bishop of San Salvador in the Central American nation of El Salvador (map), honored the victims of the Sumpul River massacre (1980), which took place less than two months after the martyrdom of St. Óscar Romero.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!