Editors of 10 Jesuit magazines meet with Pope

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “There was no speech, but a simple and informal dialogue, with questions and answers focused on the war in Ukraine and the difficult situation the world is experiencing at this time, as well as on the life of the Church, the current synodal journey, and the mission of Jesuit magazines,” according to the Vatican’s news service. “A report of the interview will be published soon by La Civiltà Cattolica and by the magazines of the other countries.”

