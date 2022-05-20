Catholic World News

Rethink development models and inspire community service, Pope tells university rectors

May 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “A task of great responsibility is entrusted to universities in this particular historical moment,” the Pope said in an address to university rectors from Italy’s Lazio region (map).



“The years of the pandemic, the spread into Europe of the ‘piecemeal third world war,’ the global environmental question, and growing inequality challenge us in an unprecedented and accelerated way,” he continued. “This scenario is before the young generations, risking the creation of a climate of discouragement and bewilderment, loss of confidence ... But the young do not accept this, and they are holding us to our responsibilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

