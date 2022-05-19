Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese settles abuse suit for $1.2M

May 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has now paid over $12 million to the victims of Daniel McCormack, a former priest who was born in 1968, ordained in 1994, and named dean of a deanery in 2005. He pled guilty to sexually abusing minors in 2007.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!