Papal condolences following death of United Arab Emirates leader

May 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to the new president of the United Arab Emirates (map) following the death of Sheikh Khalifa ibn Zayed Al Nahyan, president from 2004 to 2022.



Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to the nation in 2019.



“I am particularly grateful for the solicitude shown by His Highness to the Holy See and to the Catholic communities of the Emirates, and for his commitment to the values of dialogue, understanding and solidarity between peoples and religious traditions solemnly proclaimed by the historic Abu Dhabi Document and embodied in the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity,” Pope Francis wrote in his message. “May his legacy continue to inspire the efforts of men and women of good will everywhere to persevere in weaving bonds of unity and peace between the members of our one human family.”

