Catholic World News

‘We are here to assure you that we stand with you’: leading Polish bishops visit Ukraine

May 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on RISU

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation of Polish bishops, including Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan (president of the Polish Episcopal Conference) and Archbishop Wojciech Polak of Gniezno (Primate of Poland), is visiting Ukraine.



“If before the war relations were limited to visits by individual groups of people, then with the war the situation has changed, and among European peoples, Poles most want to honor Ukraine and help it prayerfully and financially,” said Archbishop Gadecki.



Archbishop Stanislaw Budzik of Lublin “said that thanks to Ukraine, there is no war in Poland. They understand this, help Ukraine, and want Ukraine to win,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!