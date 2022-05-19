Catholic World News

Pope: Like St. Charles de Foucauld, return to the essentials of Jesus and charity

May 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing “essentiality” and “universality,” Pope Francis spoke with members of the Charles de Foucauld Spiritual Family Association on May 18, three days after the canonization of St. Charles de Foucauld (1854-1916).



There is an odd inaccuracy in the Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s remarks. The Pope said that when he studied theology, he continually read the books of [Father René] Voillaume, a priest profoundly influenced by de Foucauld. The Vatican’s translators changed “Voillaume” to “Boignot” in the English translation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

