Pope speaks on Book of Job, ‘tenacity for awaiting Go

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on May 18, Pope Francis spoke on the Book of Job, “a universal literary classic,” saying that Job is rewarded because “he understood the mystery of God’s tenderness hidden behind his silence.”



The Pope told his audience that faithful Christians trust in God even in difficulties, and remarked that “we have also stood in admiration at the firmness of their faith and love in their silence.”



Pope Francis paid special tribute to elderly people who have suffered, but “turn their resentment for their loss into a tenacity for awaiting God’s promises.”

