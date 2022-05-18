Catholic World News

Top Vatican diplomat visiting Ukraine

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, arrived in Ukraine on May 18 to begin a three-day visit.



Archbishop Gallagher—who emphasized the hope of the Holy See for a negotiated end to the bloodshed—is the third ranking Vatican official to visit Ukraine since the war began. He follows Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, and Cardinal Michael Czerny, the prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

