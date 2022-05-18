Catholic World News

New Prague archbishop seen as transitional

May 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on Radio Prague International

CWN Editor's Note: On May 13, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Dominik Duka, 79, as Archbishop of Prague (in Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic), and appointed Archbishop Jan Graubner of Olomouc, 73, as his successor.



“I think the important thing is that this choice is not really about making radical changes, it is more about continuity,” said Petr Kratochvíl, head of the Institute of International relations in Prague. Both prelates, he said, “belong to the same conservative wing which is very dominant among the Czech catholic hierarchy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!