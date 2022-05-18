Catholic World News

Ukrainians ‘have made the Bible come alive’ for world, says archbishop

May 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The University of Notre Dame awarded an honorary degree to Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who leads the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.



“David withstands Goliath, the Way of the Cross has stations in Bucha and Borodianka, Mariupol and Sumy, Jesus suffers with his people,” the prelate told the graduates in his address (full text and video). “We had a Lent and Holy Week like no other. We pray that the Cross will again lead to the Resurrection, to the victory of life over death.”

