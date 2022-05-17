Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: reform of Curia fulfills major aim of pontificate

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The restructuring of the Roman Curia, under the terms of the new apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, means that “one of the main objectives that the present pontificate had set for itself from the beginning has been realized,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin told a conference at the Pontifical Lateran University.



The need for reform of the Curia had been a dominant theme during the discussion among cardinals that preceded the election of Pope Francis. The release of Praedicate Evangelium in March completed a 9-year process, in which several Vatican offices were merged into new dicasteries.



Speaking of his own office, Cardinal Parolin said that the Secretariat of State “retains a special status in law,” with responsibilities that are “substantially the same as before.” To illustrate, he observed that the Dicastery for Communications, which has been an office of the Secretariat of State, will now operate independently—but the Secretariat of State will provide “precise indications that the Dicastery must execute.”

