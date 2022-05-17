Catholic World News

Pope encourages French youth to build on the heritage of holiness

May 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “My wish for you today is to learn from Charles de Foucauld, so as to have that experience of God that led him to evangelize by presence,” Pope Francis said in an address to young people from the Diocese of Viviers (France). “A discreet form of evangelization, yes, but a very demanding one, because it requires the witness of a coherent life, that is, one that truly conforms to the aspirations of every man who is loved by God and called to something other than fleeting pleasure or immediate and visible results.”

