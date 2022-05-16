Catholic World News

Vandals plague Brussels basilica

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Vandals have broken more than 40 windows in the Koekelberg basilica in Brussels recently, and the walls of the building had been sprayed with paint.



The vandals—as yet unidentified—have thrown stones through windows over a period of several weeks. Precious stained-glass windows have been destroyed and, because some of the stones have been thrown during the day, caretakers and visitors to the basilica have been endangered.



Police are now patrolling the area carefully.

