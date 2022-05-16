Catholic World News

New Jersey’s bishops slam governor’s latest abortion plan

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic bishops of New Jersey join to express our disappointment and outrage over Governor [Phil] Murphy’s announcement regarding proposed legislation to expand access to abortion in New Jersey, an act that by its very nature terminates human life,” the bishops said in their statement.



“If enacted, this legislation would mandate health insurance coverage for abortions, codify regulations that permit non-physicians to perform abortions; and create a public fund that dedicates taxpayer money to pay for abortions.”

