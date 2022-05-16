Catholic World News

Bishop condemns ‘abhorrently evil’ slaying of 10 at Buffalo supermarket

May 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “On behalf of the Diocese of Buffalo, I, in the strongest of terms, condemn this utterly senseless act and pray for the victims and all those impacted by this act of cowardice,” Bishop Michael Fisher said following a mass shooting. “The scourge of senseless gun violence that has taken the lives of so many across our nation and changed the lives of countless innocent men, women and children must come to an end.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

