Catholic World News

Chilean bishop facing misconduct, abuse allegations leaves country

May 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Cristián Roncagliolo Pacheco of Santiago, 52, was appointed by Pope Francis in 2017, and “faces accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct as well as abuse of power,” according to the report.



“Don Cristián’s decision to travel to Spain obeyed a direct instruction from the Congregation for Bishops,” fellow Auxiliary Bishop Alberto Ricardo Lorenzelli said in a memo. “The objective is to undergo a process of recovery of his physical, psychological and spiritual health.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!