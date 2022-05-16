Catholic World News

1 killed, several wounded in California church shooting

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A man attacked members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church during a lunch reception on May 15, killing one and injuring several more. The congregation shares space with Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, CA, where the shooting took place.



An Asian man was taken into custody. “We believe a group of churchgoers detained him and hogtied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons from him,” Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

