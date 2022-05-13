Catholic World News

Russian government pressing religious leaders to support Ukraine war

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Protestant leaders in Russia have reported that government officials made “a clear demand” for their support of the Russian war in Ukraine. Pastors have been ordered by security officers not to criticize the war from their pulpits.



The Forum 18 news service reports that “several Moscow Patriarchate priests have resigned from their jobs – and in some cases, left the country – after their opposition to the war brought them into conflict with their dioceses.

