Do not interfere in China’s internal affairs, government spokesman says after Cardinal Zen’s arrest

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During a May 12 press conference, a reporter from a Hong Kong television station asked Zhao Lijian, spokesman of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about the arrest of Cardinal Zen. (“The Vatican and the White House have both expressed concern. Does the Chinese side have any comment?”)



Zhao Lijian replied, “We have noticed relevant reports. I want to stress that Hong Kong is a society with rule of law where no organization or individual is above the law and all offenses shall be prosecuted and punished in accordance with law. We firmly oppose any act that denigrates rule of law in Hong Kong and interferes in its affairs.”

