Italian nun elected president of superiors’ confederation

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Nadia Coppa has been elected to a three-year term as president of the International Union of Superiors General, the confederation of over 700 women’s religious institutes.



Sister Coppa, 49, has led the Adorers of the Blood of Christ since 2017, and has worked as a counselor, assisting abused women and drug and alcohol addicts.



“Our mission is to make vulnerability an opportunity to embrace wounded humanity, to welcome one another and to walk together: this is what the Church asks of us and what the world wishes to see from us women religious,” she said upon her election.

