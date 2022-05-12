Catholic World News

Vatican audit finds no crime in sales of Buenos Aires archdiocesan property

May 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican-ordered audit of the Buenos Aires archdiocese has discovered substantial irregularities in the sale of Church properties, but no crimes.



The Vatican inquiry found that properties were sold without adequate oversight or accountability. The audit cleared Cardinal Mario Poli of wrongdoing, but said that he is now limited to making “economic transactions that are currently strictly necessary.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!