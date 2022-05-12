Catholic World News

Foreigners enrich society, Pope says in annual message for World Day of Migrants

May 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis remarks that “in Isaiah’s prophecy, the arrival of foreigners is presented as a source of enrichment.”



The annual World Day of MIgrants and Refugees will be observed on Sunday, September 25. The Pope’s message—on the theme, “Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees”—was released by the Vatican on May 12.



In his message the Pope reflects on the Biblical image of the New Jerusalem. In that ideal society, he says, “No one must be excluded. God’s plan is essentially inclusive and gives priority to those living on the existential peripheries. Among them are many migrants and refugees, displaced persons, and victims of trafficking.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!