Cardinal Zen released on bail

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen, the 90-year-old retired Bishop of Hong Kong, has been released on bail, hours after his arrest for “foreign collusion,” in violation of Hong Kong’s 2020 national security law.

