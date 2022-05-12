Catholic World News

Wives of soldiers in Mariupol ask Pope to help save their husbands

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We hope this meeting will give us a chance to save their lives, actually,” the wife of a soldier in the besieged Ukrainian city said after meeting with the Pope on May 11. “Our soldiers are ready to be evacuated to a third country.”



“He held our hands,” said another wife. “He told us he is praying for us, and he is doing everything.”

