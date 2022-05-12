Catholic World News

Pope calls Sri Lankans to nonviolence amid social unrest

May 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 11, Pope Francis issued an appeal for peace in Sri Lanka (map) amid the protests there.



“I address a special thought to the people of Sri Lanka, especially the young, who in recent times have made their voices heard in the face of the challenges and the social and economic problems of the country,” the Pope said following his general audience.



“I join with religious leaders in urging all sides involved to maintain a peaceful approach, without giving in to violence,” the Pope added. “I appeal to all those with responsibility to listen to the aspirations of the people, guaranteeing the full respect of human rights and civil liberties.”

