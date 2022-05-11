Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: Pope’s wheelchair use an example to older adults

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We should not hide the fact that with age comes a lessening of our ability to play an active part in the life of the world today,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. “He sends a message to all of us that we all have to carry on. We may have limitations in old age, but we carry on and we do our best.”

