Archbishop decries Marcos election victory in Philippines

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine bishops’ news service has published an op-ed lamenting the victory of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., in the presidential election.



Ferdinand Marcos, the victor’s father, was the nation’s authoritarian leader from 1965 to 1986. The nation’s bishops were instrumental in the brief People Power Revolution that led to the end of the Marcos regime.



Reacting to Marcos Jr.’s victory, retired Archbishop Antonio Ledesma said, “The massive disinformation campaign over social media by a particular candidate and his party cannot just be brushed aside. The dissemination of fake news about the ‘golden era’ of the martial law period, the rehabilitation of the Marcos name, the downgrading of the reputations of other candidates, the casting of heroes as villains and villains as heroes ... Frequent repetition of lies can eventually be accepted as the truth, a lesson from Goebbels of the Nazi regime.”

