Amid Supreme Court leak tensions, USCCB asks faithful to fast, pray Rosary on May 13

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In the midst of current tensions, we invite Catholics around the country to join us in fasting and praying the Rosary on Friday, May 13, the Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima,” Archbishop José Gomez (president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops) and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore (chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities) said on May 11.



The prelates asked the faithful to pray for five intentions, including “for our nation, for the integrity of our judicial system, and that all branches of government be dedicated to seeking the common good and protecting the dignity and rights of the human person, from conception to natural death.”

