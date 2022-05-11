Catholic World News

‘Friendship is the surest way to achieve unity between Christians,’ Pope tells Coptic Orthodox leader

May 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a brief message to Patriarch Tawadros II of Alexandria (Egypt) for the 9th Day of Friendship between Copts and Catholics.



The day recalls the May 10, 2013 meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Tawadros.



Born in 1952, Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria has led the Coptic Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile) since 2012. The church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the fourth ecumenical council, the Council of Chalcedon (451).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!