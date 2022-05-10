Catholic World News

Non-religious marriages in Ireland outnumber Catholic marriages

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1980, 96% of weddings in Ireland were Catholic marriages; by 2021, that figure had fallen to 39%.



“It is a reflection of an Ireland that has changed; an Ireland that has many different faiths but also many people who choose not to believe, who find meaning in life from something else besides the traditional faith perspective,” said Bishop Michael Duignan of Clonfert and Galway.

