Listen to God in your mission, Pope tells Mercederians

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 7, Pope Francis addressed participants in the general chapter of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy (Spanish-language website). Also known as the Mercedarians, the order was founded in 1218 for the ransoming of Christians who had been captured by the Moors (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).



“We can say that there are more slaves now than in the times in which you were founded, it is certain,” the Pope said. “And this must certainly be a new challenge to your response ... Even in megalopolises like Rome, London, Paris, everywhere, there are forms of slavery that continue. Seek them out and ask the Lord: what do I do?”



The papal address began with a curious remark: “Dear brothers and sisters – are there any sisters? Pure machismo, Mexican style.”

