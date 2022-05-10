Catholic World News

Commission to revise regulations for the Curia

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a chirograph appointing a commission to revise the general regulations of the Roman Curia. The document, dated April 12, was published on May 5.



The purpose of the revision is to bring the regulations into conformity with Praedicate Evangelium [Preach the Gospel], the Pope’s new apostolic constitution on the Curia.

