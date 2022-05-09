Catholic World News

Pope’s health problems endanger Lebanon trip?

May 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: A visit by Pope Francis to Lebanon, scheduled for June 12-13, may be postponed because of the Pontiff’s persistent knee problems, the Reuters news service reports.



The Pope has been confined to a wheelchair recently, as painful knee problems have severely limited his ability to walk. He has disclosed plans for injections which may relieve the symptoms.



The Pope’s travel plan for June has not been officially announced by the Vatican, but has been discussed by Lebanese officials.



If the Pontiff’s health problems continue, the Vatican may also be forced to reconsider plans for a papal visit to Africa in July, and to Canada later this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!