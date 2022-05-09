Catholic World News
Pope huddles with leaders of Roman Curia
May 09, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis convened a meeting on May 9 with the leaders of the Roman Curia. The Vatican did not provide any information about the subject(s) of the meeting.
The apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which restructures the offices of the Roman Curia—merging several offices and assigning new responsibilities to others—takes effect on June 5.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!