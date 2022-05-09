Catholic World News

Pope huddles with leaders of Roman Curia

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis convened a meeting on May 9 with the leaders of the Roman Curia. The Vatican did not provide any information about the subject(s) of the meeting.



The apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which restructures the offices of the Roman Curia—merging several offices and assigning new responsibilities to others—takes effect on June 5.

