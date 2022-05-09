Catholic World News

Pope sends friendly note to gay Catholics

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In response to a request from Father James Martin, the Jesuit advocate for homosexuals, Pope Francis has written that “God is Father and He does not disown any of his children.”



In a brief handwritten note, the Pope went on to say that “the ‘style’ of God is ‘closeness, mercy, and tenderness.’ Along with path you will find God.”



Asked what message he would send to homosexuals who feel rejected by the Church, the Pope replied: “I would have them recognize it not as ‘the rejection of the church,’ but instead of ‘people in the church.’”

