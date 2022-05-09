Pope again rips liturgical traditionalists
May 09, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis denounced “the temptation to liturgical formalism” in a May 7 address to the Pontifical Liturgical Institute.
The Pontiff accused traditionalists of “distancing themselves from the Church, questioning the Council,” in pursuit of a liturgical celebration that is “something without life, without joy.” He said that “closed mindsets use liturgical matters to defend their own point of view.”
“When liturgical life becomes something of a banner of division, there is the odor of the devil, the deceiver, in there,” the Pope said.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:01 PM ET USA
From today in this forum, the Pope speaks: "Asked what message he would send to homosexuals who feel rejected by the Church, the Pope replied: “I would have them recognize it not as ‘the rejection of the church,’ but instead of ‘people in the church.’”" And so it is with those who prefer to worship in the silence of the low Mass or the chanting of the high Mass. Nearly all fully participate in the Traditional liturgies, far more perhaps than the Pope is aware of when looking in from the outside.