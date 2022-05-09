Catholic World News

Pope again rips liturgical traditionalists

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis denounced “the temptation to liturgical formalism” in a May 7 address to the Pontifical Liturgical Institute.



The Pontiff accused traditionalists of “distancing themselves from the Church, questioning the Council,” in pursuit of a liturgical celebration that is “something without life, without joy.” He said that “closed mindsets use liturgical matters to defend their own point of view.”



“When liturgical life becomes something of a banner of division, there is the odor of the devil, the deceiver, in there,” the Pope said.

