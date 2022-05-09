Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox leader appeals to Putin

May 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Onufry, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow patriarchate, has issued a plea to Russian President Putin to allow civilians an opportunity to leave the embattled city of Mariupol.



“It is my pastoral duty” to make the plea, the Ukrainian prelate wrote in an open letter. He said “we hope that you will, in a Christian way, agree” to let Ukrainian troops evacuate the city peacefully.



The Ukrainian Orthodox Church allied with the Moscow patriarchate has seen a sharp drop in support since the Russian invasion of the country; the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Kiev patriarchate has been outspoken in condemning Russian aggression.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!