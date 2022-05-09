Catholic World News

Masses disrupted in Los Angeles, New York; pro-life organization’s headquarters burned down

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Masses at Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles were disrupted over the weekend, after a pro-abortion organization called for protests at Catholic churches.



In Madison, the headquarters of a pro-life organization, Wisconsin Family Action, were burned down, and in Texas, a crisis pregnancy center was defaced with graffiti.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

