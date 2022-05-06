Catholic World News

Swiss president meets with Pope

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: President Ignazio Cassis of the Swiss Federation met with Pope Francis on May 6.



A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the conversation had centered on bilateral relations, but included a discussion of the war in Ukraine.



The Swiss leader was in Rome for the swearing-in of new members of the Swiss Guard.

