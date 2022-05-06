Catholic World News

President Biden issues National Day of Prayer proclamation

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1952, the US Congress designated the first Thursday in May as an annual national day of prayer.



“Prayer is a sacred right protected by free speech and religious liberty enshrined in our Constitution, and it continues to lift our spirits as we navigate the challenges of our time,” President Biden said in his proclamation.

